February 24, 2017 8:14 AM

Fire destroys Maple Valley garage

By Stacia Glenn

A fire destroyed a Maple Valley garage late Thursday but firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to the house.

Crews were called about 11:30 p.m. to the 20600 block of SE 276th Street and found the garage fully involved.

The residents were able to escape uninjured.

Firefighters contained the blaze to the 1,200-square-foot garage and protected the home and several nearby sheds.

A King County fire investigator has not determined the cause of the fire.

