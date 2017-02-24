Fire destroys Maple Valley garage

A fire destroyed a Maple Valley garage late Thursday but firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to the house.
Crews were called about 11:30 p.m. to the 20600 block of SE 276th Street and found the garage fully involved.
The residents were able to escape uninjured.
Firefighters contained the blaze to the 1,200-square-foot garage and protected the home and several nearby sheds.
A King County fire investigator has not determined the cause of the fire.
