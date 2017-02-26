Local

Fire destroys huge Auburn home

By Kenny Ocker

An Auburn home was completely destroyed by fire Sunday morning, according to the Valley Regional Fire Authority.

Firefighters received a call of smoke in the 30700 block of 124th Avenue Southeast about 6:15 a.m. and found a 5,000-square-foot two-story home fully involved, spokeswoman Kimberly Terhune wrote in a news release.

A vehicle was blocking the long, narrow driveway to the home and the fire was so large that firefighters only fought it from the outside, Terhune wrote.

Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire.

The home was a total loss.

