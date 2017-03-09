Bonney Lake couple takes garden hose to burning house

A Bonney Lake couple took a garden hose to their burning home early Thursday while waiting for firefighters to arrive.
They were awakened about 1 a.m. by a crackling noise and when they looked outside, saw smoke and flames coming from the structure that houses their hot tub.
The couple called 911 and grabbed a hose.
By the time East Pierce Fire crews arrived seven minutes later, the blaze had spread to the two-story house.
“We were able to stop the fire in the attic and walls,” Acting Battalion Chief Matt Jewitt said.
One room sustained significant damage. Losses were estimated at $125,000.
No injuries were reported.
Although fire investigators confirmed the blaze started in the hot tub structure, it’s unclear what caused it.
