March 9, 2017 9:10 AM

Bonney Lake couple takes garden hose to burning house

By Stacia Glenn

A Bonney Lake couple took a garden hose to their burning home early Thursday while waiting for firefighters to arrive.

They were awakened about 1 a.m. by a crackling noise and when they looked outside, saw smoke and flames coming from the structure that houses their hot tub.

The couple called 911 and grabbed a hose.

By the time East Pierce Fire crews arrived seven minutes later, the blaze had spread to the two-story house.

“We were able to stop the fire in the attic and walls,” Acting Battalion Chief Matt Jewitt said.

One room sustained significant damage. Losses were estimated at $125,000.

No injuries were reported.

Although fire investigators confirmed the blaze started in the hot tub structure, it’s unclear what caused it.

