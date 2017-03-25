Sasquatch chased deer onto highway, woman tells deputy

A 50-year-old Tensed woman driving south on U.S. Highway 95 reported seeing a sasquatch chasing a deer on the side of the road late Wednesday night near milepost 367 north of Potlatch, according to the Latah County Sheriff’s Office.
She told the sheriff’s office she checked one of her mirrors to take a second look at the 7- to 8-foot tall “shaggy” object. Just as she refocused her eyes on the road, the deer ran in front of her, and she struck it with her Subaru Forester, she told a deputy.
She reported the incident to the Idaho State Police, but the call was referred to the sheriff’s department. The woman continued driving her damaged vehicle to Pullman to pick up her husband from work. She arrived at the sheriff’s office in Moscow around 12:30 a.m. Thursday to report the incident.
A deputy followed the woman out to the scene of the crash, which she said occurred around 11 p.m. Wednesday night. After investigating the scene, the deputy requested a case file for a vehicle versus deer collision, but he did not report any evidence of Bigfoot.
The woman reported neck pain as a result of the collision, but she was not transported by emergency personnel.
