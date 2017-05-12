Desiree Sauve Courtesy
Desiree Sauve Courtesy

Local

Dead whale washes up in Commencement Bay

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

May 12, 2017 6:54 PM

A dead fin whale washed up in Tacoma’s Commencement Bay Friday.

The 50-foot endangered creature appears to have been killed by the bow of a cargo ship, a Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife official told KIRO.

After being impaled, the male whale dislodged from the ship and floated toward the Blair Waterway.

The whale was towed to Vashon Island, where a necropsy will be conducted.

Fin whales are the second largest creatures on earth after blue whales. They grow up to 88 feet long, weigh 50-70 tons, often travel alone and swim up to 23 mph.

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Pierce County Fair’s chicken drag races are for the birds

Pierce County Fair’s chicken drag races are for the birds 0:59

Pierce County Fair’s chicken drag races are for the birds
‘I was left to basically die,’ says hit-and-run victim 1:46

‘I was left to basically die,’ says hit-and-run victim
Bomb scare closes Criminal Justice Center in Fife 0:54

Bomb scare closes Criminal Justice Center in Fife

View More Video