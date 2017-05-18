Man, two dogs die in Parkland house fire

Minority girls from across Western Washington visited Pierce County Superior Court on Thursday for the Color of Justice event. They were there to learn about careers in the justice system. Women judges and justices talked about their own careers, and answered questions.
Jody Roberts, a former reporter for The News Tribune, was found in Sitka, Alaska, 20 years ago after vanishing for 12 years. She claims to have no recollections of her past and reappeared under a new name: Jane Dee. Video by David Montesino
Firefighters use jaws of life to extract a driver from a serious two-car accident at South 76th Street and South Yakima Avenue in Tacoma on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. No further details available at this time.