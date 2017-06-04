A garage was destroyed by fire in the 6500 block of Waldron Drive SE on Saturday.
Local

June 04, 2017 9:59 AM

Fire destroys garage, injures cat in Lacey area

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

A fire on Saturday in the 6500 block of Waldron Drive Southeast caused about $100,000 in damage, a Lacey fire official said Sunday.

Lacey Fire District 3 was dispatched about 7:45 p.m. Saturday where they found a garage fire well underway.

Fire crews were able to limit the burn to the garage and some attic space, while largely protecting the living areas of the residence, Lt. Jason Berman said.

Three cats were home at the time of the fire. Two were thought to have escaped the fire, while a third cat suffered from smoke inhalation. It received oxygen on scene and was taken to an animal clinic. It is expected to make a full recovery, Berman said.

There were no fire hydrants in the area, so water needed to be brought in to fight the fire, he said.

Lacey fire received assistance from Yelm, East Olympia, Black Lake/McLane and South Bay fire crews to fight the fire.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

