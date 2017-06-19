Coast Guard airlifts man with stroke symptoms from Seattle-bound cruise ship

A Port Angeles-based Coast Guard crew airlifted a man with stroke-related symptoms from a Seattle-bound cruise ship off the coast of Tofino, B.C., on Sunday morning.
Strapped to a litter, the 79-year-old man was hoisted into the hovering MH-65 Dolphin helicopter and transported to Port Angeles. He was then transported from the Coast Guard base to the Olympic Medical Center in Port Angeles.
The crew received the call requesting the medevac at 4:55 a.m. and completed the patient transfer by 8:15 a.m. The patient was in stable condition at the time of the transfer to the emergency medical service crew that delivered the man to the hospital.
The man was traveling on the Netherlands-based MS Amsterdam of the Holland American Line. The 778-foot ship was moored in Seattle on Monday morning according to vesseltracker.com.
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
