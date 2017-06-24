Key Peninsula house a total loss after fire

A house fire Saturday morning in Wauna rendered a waterfront home to rubble.
Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com
Beloved shop teacher crosses finish line of career

Kelly Bolender, an engineering design teacher at Kopachuck Middle School, is retiring after 35 years in education. On his last day, he presided over his final CO2 car derby, a popular class project where students engineer and build small race cars from blocks of wood.

Is the Legislature like ‘House of Cards,’ and will state government really shut down? | Capitol Happy Hour

Taking a break from the Capitol, Washington state Sen. Ann Rivers, R-La Center, explains why she keeps a caricature of herself in her office depicting her as a vampire. She also explains why she thought it was so important to crack down on mobile phone use in vehicles this year, and how the Legislature is and isn’t like the TV show “House of Cards.” Plus: What she thinks about the former senator who referred to her as a “trashy, trampy mouthed little girl,” and whether the Legislature will agree on a budget in time to avoid a government shutdown. Filmed June 21, 2017 at the River’s Edge sports bar in Tumwater.

Lacey puts on its dancing shoes for summer

The High Sierra Jazz Band kicks-off the Lacey In Tune summer noon concert series Wednesday at Huntamer Park while offering a taste of the 27th Annual America's Classic Jazz Festival which starts Thursday at Saint Martin's University. Joining them on stage were David and Suzanne Joseph from Falls Church, VA, who've enjoyed dancing at the festival for over a decade.

