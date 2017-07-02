Woman rescued after falling from trail near Carbonado

A woman was rescued Sunday morning after falling 50 feet from a trail near Carbonado, according to East Pierce Fire & Rescue Chief Bud Backer.
The woman fell 50 feet down a slope from a trail south of Carbonado and was suffering from back pain. Five units from East Pierce and one from Carbonado responded, according to the department’s Twitter. rescuers were on the scene for an hour. The woman was removed from the trail and transported to a hospital by a medic unit.
On scene for an hr. PT off trail and being transported by Medic Unit. Other units going in service. https://t.co/xaTNMN3B2R— East Pierce Fire (@EastPierceFire) July 2, 2017
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
