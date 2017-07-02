A woman was rescued Sunday morning after falling 50 feet from a trail near Carbonado, according to East Pierce Fire & Rescue.
A woman was rescued Sunday morning after falling 50 feet from a trail near Carbonado, according to East Pierce Fire & Rescue. Staff file Wichita Eagle
A woman was rescued Sunday morning after falling 50 feet from a trail near Carbonado, according to East Pierce Fire & Rescue. Staff file Wichita Eagle

Local

July 02, 2017 12:11 PM

Woman rescued after falling from trail near Carbonado

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

A woman was rescued Sunday morning after falling 50 feet from a trail near Carbonado, according to East Pierce Fire & Rescue Chief Bud Backer.

The woman fell 50 feet down a slope from a trail south of Carbonado and was suffering from back pain. Five units from East Pierce and one from Carbonado responded, according to the department’s Twitter. rescuers were on the scene for an hour. The woman was removed from the trail and transported to a hospital by a medic unit.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Firefighters resolve ‘substantial natural gas leak’ at Tacoma Costco

Firefighters resolve ‘substantial natural gas leak’ at Tacoma Costco 0:49

Firefighters resolve ‘substantial natural gas leak’ at Tacoma Costco
Olympia's Nat Jackson is the Jump Rope King 1:37

Olympia's Nat Jackson is the Jump Rope King
Firefighters respond to Tacoma apartment fire 0:08

Firefighters respond to Tacoma apartment fire

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos