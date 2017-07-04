Skier missing on Mount Rainier after falling through snowbridge into rushing waters, authorities say

Searchers have been unable to locate a skier believed to have fallen through a snowbridge into Pebble Creek at Mount Rainier National Park on Monday, according to the National Park Service.
The park service said the 30-year-old Washington man was skiing from Camp Muir to Paradise when he fell into a hole that spanned the rushing Pebble Creek.
“Using an avalanche probe, his partner searched for two hours before completing his descent to Paradise to report the incident,” the agency said in a news release sent out Tuesday.
A ground search was started Monday night, followed by an aerial search Tuesday morning, and neither turned up any sign of the missing skier.
Late season snow has created unsafe search conditions, the agency said. Search personnel is monitoring the area while waiting for conditions to improve to continue the search.
The names of those involved have not been released.
Candice Ruud
