Distracted driver nearly rams bus in Lakewood

Traffic enforcement video from an intersection on South Tacoma Way in Lakewood shows a distracted driver nearly colliding with a Pierce Transit bus. Lakewood police chief Mike Zaro said this should serve as a reminder to all drivers the importance of paying close attention while behind the wheel. City of Lakewood video was posted on Facebook on May 19, 2017.
Courtesy of City of Lakewood
Good Samaritans were in abundance calling in early reports of the Amtrak train derailment near Chambers Bay Golf Course in Steilacoom on Sunday, according to official 911 calls obtained by The News Tribune.
Offering support and training for a career in dental work, the mission of Adorned in Grace Tacoma is to help survivors of sex-trafficking to become "thrivers." It also raises money through a bridal shop.
Rock-painting has generated controversy for the “Tacoma Rocks!” Facebook group, which has more than 23,000 members and has faced infighting and allegations of censorship. Learn more about the activity in this file video.