He reached the top of Mount Rainier. On the way down, skier fell 150 feet into crevasse

A skier died on Mount Rainier Sunday after falling 150 feet into a crevasse.
The accident occurred at the 12,800 feet elevation of the Emmons Glacier, on the mountain’s northeast side, the National Park Service said.
Michael Naiman, 42, of Seattle, died from multiple traumatic injuries from the fall, the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s office determined Monday.
Earlier Sunday, Naiman and two others had summited Rainier. While the group was descending he skied into the crevasse.
Alerted via cell phone by Naiman’s party, the park’s helicopter brought six rangers to the summit. Erratic winds and steep terrain prevented landing at the accident site.
After reaching the site, the rangers descended approximately 150 feet into the crevasse on ropes where they found Naiman. He had died from his injuries, the Park Service said.
Naiman’s body was recovered Sunday. Rangers descended to Camp Schurman with the other two members of the group, the Park Service said.
A crevasse is a deep fissure that opens on glaciers. The openings can be hard to see and can be covered with a thin layer of snow or ice.
