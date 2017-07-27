Local

1 ejected, killed in rollover wreck near Enumclaw, deputies say

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

July 27, 2017 8:38 PM

One person was killed Thursday evening after being ejected from his vehicle during a rollover crash near Enumclaw, according to the King County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened about 7:20 p.m. near the intersection of Southeast 416th Street and 244th Avenue Southeast, sheriff’s spokeswoman Cindi West said. The man’s vehicle left the road before rolling.

It is unknown whether speed or intoxicants were a factor in the crash, West said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

