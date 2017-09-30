Local

Food trucks on final approach at Sea-Tac Airport

By Craig Sailor

csailor@thenewstribune.com

September 30, 2017 1:13 PM

Your ride now comes with fries.

Food trucks are coming to Sea-Tac Airport’s cell phone waiting lot Monday.

It’s a pilot program that doesn’t involve pilots, only drivers waiting to pick up some of the 45.7 million passengers who pass through the airport every year.

Now, arriving passengers can text their rides with an ETA along with an order for a grilled cheese sandwich.

The program will start at 6 a.m. Monday with The Grilled Cheese Experience, The People’s Burger and Ezell’s Express II.

Trucks will be in the cell phone lot twice a day, seven days a week from 6–11 a.m. and from 5 to11 p.m.

The lot is clearly marked for arriving drivers. It’s at South 170th Street off the Airport Expressway exit between Air Cargo Road and International Boulevard.

Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor

