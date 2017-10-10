Firm that built area schools underpaid workers, should be barred from bidding, state says

South Sound's great pumpkins loom large in contest

Led by seven-time winner Joel Holland of Sumner, three growers within a half hour's drive in the South Sound dominate the World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, California. Holland's 2,363-pound beast set a new outdoor world record, followed by last year's winner Cindy Tobeck of Olympia, who grew a 2,002-pounder. Jeff Uhlmeyer of Tumwater was third with a 1,927-pound pumpkin.