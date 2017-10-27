Fire engulfs Lakewood home

Firefighters extinguished a fire that destroyed a vacant home in Lakewood’s Woodbrook neighborhood on Friday morning, said West Pierce Fire & Rescue spokeswoman Jenny Weekes.
Fire had engulfed the one-story structure on 146th Street SW by the time firefighters arrived. There were no injuries, Weekes said. The long-vacant building was previously boarded up.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
