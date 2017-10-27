More Videos

Pause
  • House in the Woodbrook neighborhood in Lakewood goes up in flames

    Firefighters extinguish the fire at a vacant home.

Firefighters extinguish the fire at a vacant home. Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com
Firefighters extinguish the fire at a vacant home. Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com

Local

Fire engulfs Lakewood home

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

October 27, 2017 8:56 AM

Firefighters extinguished a fire that destroyed a vacant home in Lakewood’s Woodbrook neighborhood on Friday morning, said West Pierce Fire & Rescue spokeswoman Jenny Weekes.

Fire had engulfed the one-story structure on 146th Street SW by the time firefighters arrived. There were no injuries, Weekes said. The long-vacant building was previously boarded up.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

Pause
