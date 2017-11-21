The man riding this motorcycle was ejected and hit by two vehicles Monday night on state Route 16 near Purdy, according to the Washington State Patrol. He was flown by helicopter to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment of his injuries.
The man riding this motorcycle was ejected and hit by two vehicles Monday night on state Route 16 near Purdy, according to the Washington State Patrol. He was flown by helicopter to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment of his injuries. Washington State Patrol Courtesy
The man riding this motorcycle was ejected and hit by two vehicles Monday night on state Route 16 near Purdy, according to the Washington State Patrol. He was flown by helicopter to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment of his injuries. Washington State Patrol Courtesy

Local

A motorcyclist wrecked on SR 16. After he went down, a semi and a pickup hit him

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

November 21, 2017 02:39 PM

A man was critically injured Monday night after falling off his speeding motorcycle and being run over by two vehicles on state Route 16 north of Purdy, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The 32-year-old Olalla man was attempting to get on SR 16 westbound from state Route 302 when he laid his motorcycle down about 10:15 p.m., a State Patrol news release stated.

He was thrown from the bike and was in the left lane of SR 16 when he was hit by a semitruck and then a pickup, both driven by Port Orchard residents, the release stated.

The man was flown by helicopter to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for his injuries.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The highway was closed westbound for about 90 minutes and was partially closed for more than three hours. The onramp was closed for five hours.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Is it a drone, or an infrared induction helicopter ball?

    A test flight of a toy drone inside The News Tribune in Tacoma, Wash., Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017.

Is it a drone, or an infrared induction helicopter ball?

Is it a drone, or an infrared induction helicopter ball? 1:03

Is it a drone, or an infrared induction helicopter ball?
He says he robbed a bank to save his daughter. In court he asks for mercy 3:09

He says he robbed a bank to save his daughter. In court he asks for mercy
Will Hilltop change with arrival of light rail? 1:40

Will Hilltop change with arrival of light rail?

View More Video