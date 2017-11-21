A motorcyclist wrecked on SR 16. After he went down, a semi and a pickup hit him

A man was critically injured Monday night after falling off his speeding motorcycle and being run over by two vehicles on state Route 16 north of Purdy, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The 32-year-old Olalla man was attempting to get on SR 16 westbound from state Route 302 when he laid his motorcycle down about 10:15 p.m., a State Patrol news release stated.
He was thrown from the bike and was in the left lane of SR 16 when he was hit by a semitruck and then a pickup, both driven by Port Orchard residents, the release stated.
The man was flown by helicopter to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for his injuries.
The highway was closed westbound for about 90 minutes and was partially closed for more than three hours. The onramp was closed for five hours.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
