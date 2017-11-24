More Videos

What’s the difference between the ‘Black Lives Matter’ and ‘White Lives Matter’ movements? Tacoma columnist explains 4:49

Three sentenced for murder in Lakewood drive-by shooting 2:35

Will Hilltop change with arrival of light rail? 1:40

Heavy rain, wind swamp South Sound 1:11

Meet the best high school football players in the South Sound 5:39

Tacoma woman chases man out of the house after he escapes police custody 1:43

Pete Carroll's explanation on Seahawks waiving Dwight Freeney, more 1:47

Huskies DC breaks down Cougars’ offense 1:12

Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash 1:26

Metronome Coffee partners with Eastside Community Center 1:33

  • Lack of a turn arrow at a Tacoma Mall intersection creates traffic backups

    A view of the intersection at South 48th Street and Tacoma Mall Boulevard.

A view of the intersection at South 48th Street and Tacoma Mall Boulevard.
Joshua Bessex jbessex@theolympian.com

The planned extension of Tacoma Link light rail will likely attract new business and residents to the once-troubled Hilltop neighborhood. UWT lecturer William Towey feels careful planning, particularly consideration for lower-income residents, is necessary to make the project succeed for all parties.

Police search Hilltop neighborhood for escapee

Tacome police canvas a Hilltop neighborhood near the intersection of South 19th Street and South Sprague Avenue for a 33-year-old man who escaped from police Wednesday afternoon while being transported from a hearing in Lakewood to Pierce County Jail. He was later apprehended.