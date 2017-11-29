Pam Roach accuses another County Council member of flipping her the bird

This footage from a Washington State trooper's dash camera shows moments leading up to a fatal shooting on July 8th of Michael Anthony Rude. Authorities say Rude was suicidal and that the shooting was justified. Rude's parents disagree, and say they want justice.
The planned extension of Tacoma Link light rail will likely attract new business and residents to the once-troubled Hilltop neighborhood. UWT lecturer William Towey feels careful planning, particularly consideration for lower-income residents, is necessary to make the project succeed for all parties.