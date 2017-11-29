More Videos

Highlights as Emmett Linton scores 26 in Lincoln’s win over Bellarmine Prep 2:31

Spanaway parents reflect on son's tragic shooting during WSP stop 4:25

Can you identify this 'Grinch'-like thief? 0:27

Driving into tree while having sex gains man spotlight, yet another court appearance 0:46

If your gym clothes weren’t born in a coffee filter, hear this Tacoma company’s pitch 1:31

Dash camera footage of state trooper fatally shooting a motorist 1:28

Pete Carroll on Kam Chancellor out for year, Cliff Avril surgery 2:33

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers 0:08

Noah Dickerson speaks highly of freshmen in win over Kennesaw State 0:52

  • Pam Roach accuses another County Council member of flipping her the bird

    Shouting, profanity and gavel-pounding disrupt a meeting to adopt Pierce County's 2018 budget.

Local

Will Hilltop change with arrival of light rail?

The planned extension of Tacoma Link light rail will likely attract new business and residents to the once-troubled Hilltop neighborhood. UWT lecturer William Towey feels careful planning, particularly consideration for lower-income residents, is necessary to make the project succeed for all parties.