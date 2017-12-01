Starter has released a shiny warmup jacket promoting the now-defunct Seattle SuperSonics.
Local

Retro Sonics jackets will have you dreaming of NBA in Seattle

By Kate McEntee

kmcentee@thenewstribune.com

December 01, 2017 01:14 PM

The Seattle SuperSonics are back ... kind of.

Starter brand has released throwback Sonics jackets featuring the team’s classic gold-and-green color scheme, a Sonics logo and an NBA patch.

If you close your eyes real tight, you might imagine Shawn Kemp or Jack Sikma sporting one before a game.

The shiny jackets come in adult and youth sizes and are available exclusively from Amazon.

If you want to wear your Sonics pride – or maybe store one away for when the basketball team makes its triumphant return – it will cost you $199.99 for an adult jacket or $99.99 for the youth size.

