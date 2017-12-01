Retro Sonics jackets will have you dreaming of NBA in Seattle

The Seattle SuperSonics are back ... kind of.
Starter brand has released throwback Sonics jackets featuring the team’s classic gold-and-green color scheme, a Sonics logo and an NBA patch.
If you close your eyes real tight, you might imagine Shawn Kemp or Jack Sikma sporting one before a game.
The shiny jackets come in adult and youth sizes and are available exclusively from Amazon.
If you want to wear your Sonics pride – or maybe store one away for when the basketball team makes its triumphant return – it will cost you $199.99 for an adult jacket or $99.99 for the youth size.
