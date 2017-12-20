Local

Tacoma City Council approves resolution in support of new soccer stadium

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

December 20, 2017 01:20 PM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 02:03 PM

A resolution supporting the construction of a Tacoma soccer stadium was passed unanimously on Tuesday night by the Tacoma City Council.

The stadium would serve as home for the top developmental team for the Seattle Sounders. Sounders FC 2 will play home matches at Cheney Stadium starting in March, 2018. Team officials hope to have the new stadium ready for the 2020 United Soccer League season.

“Lots of work still to do with our partners at Metro Parks, the city, and Sounders FC, but this is a meaningful step,” Tacoma Rainiers President Aaron Artman said of the council’s vote. “It’s exciting to see the enthusiasm around the project, and we look forward to reaching out to a broader coalition of the community to do something that invigorates Central Tacoma and the supporter community at large.”

Sounders FC 2 is taking $100 deposits for 2018 season tickets. The team’s schedule is expected to be announced in the coming months.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Lacey Shop with a Cop 2017

    Every year, 10 children from the Lacey Boys & Girls Club get to join the Lacey Police Department for Shop with a Cop.

Lacey Shop with a Cop 2017

Lacey Shop with a Cop 2017 1:39

Lacey Shop with a Cop 2017
Flash mob carolers in Tacoma crash restaurants — in a good way 2:35

Flash mob carolers in Tacoma crash restaurants — in a good way

View More Video