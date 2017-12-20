Tacoma City Council approves resolution in support of new soccer stadium

A resolution supporting the construction of a Tacoma soccer stadium was passed unanimously on Tuesday night by the Tacoma City Council.
The stadium would serve as home for the top developmental team for the Seattle Sounders. Sounders FC 2 will play home matches at Cheney Stadium starting in March, 2018. Team officials hope to have the new stadium ready for the 2020 United Soccer League season.
“Lots of work still to do with our partners at Metro Parks, the city, and Sounders FC, but this is a meaningful step,” Tacoma Rainiers President Aaron Artman said of the council’s vote. “It’s exciting to see the enthusiasm around the project, and we look forward to reaching out to a broader coalition of the community to do something that invigorates Central Tacoma and the supporter community at large.”
Sounders FC 2 is taking $100 deposits for 2018 season tickets. The team’s schedule is expected to be announced in the coming months.
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
