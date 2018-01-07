A Tacoma veteran died waiting for heart surgery from the VA. His family has sued

More Videos 1:51 Her husband died waiting for heart surgery. She's sued the VA Pause 0:20 Deadly Federal Way racing wreck closes Pacific Highway 0:34 Man dies of injuries in mobile home fire 2:56 Amtrak train was going 80 on a 30-mph track, according to NTSB 1:55 Around the world in a tiny car 1:14 Pete Carroll: Richard Sherman's injury status; Cliff Avril's, Kam Chancellor's futures with Seahawks 1:16 Hopkins, Huskies move to 12-4 on the season 3:33 Marilyn Strickland on her two terms as Tacoma mayor 0:55 'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train 0:58 Tacoma native Crisp comes through for Huskies Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Her husband died waiting for heart surgery. She's sued the VA Peggy Walker talks about her late husband, George Walker. He died in 2016, waiting for the VA to give him heart surgery. She recently sued the VA. Peggy Walker talks about her late husband, George Walker. He died in 2016, waiting for the VA to give him heart surgery. She recently sued the VA. Alexis Krell akrell@thenewstribune.com

Peggy Walker talks about her late husband, George Walker. He died in 2016, waiting for the VA to give him heart surgery. She recently sued the VA. Alexis Krell akrell@thenewstribune.com