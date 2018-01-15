Passion for equality unites MLK Day participants

The insurance giant's announcement that it will close its two Tacoma offices at the end of 2018 has employees concerned about their futures and local businesses wondering what the loss of 1,400 quality jobs will mean for downtown.
The Pierce County sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot Sunday while responding to a reported home invasion in the Frederickson area. Daniel McCartney, who lived in Yelm and was the father of three young sons, was 34.
Brooke, Bova, of the Washington State Patrol, gives a description of the second suspect in the shooting death of a Pierce County Sheriff’s deputy. The first suspect was shot and killed in the initial incident.