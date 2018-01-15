More Videos

Highlights: D’Angelo Minnis’ 3s not enough in Kentwood’s loss to Lynden in the ShoWare Center 1:35

Highlights: D’Angelo Minnis’ 3s not enough in Kentwood’s loss to Lynden in the ShoWare Center

Pause
State Farm's pending exit shakes employees, local businesses 1:54

State Farm's pending exit shakes employees, local businesses

Tacoma rapist sentenced for attacks that happened in 2003 1:03

Tacoma rapist sentenced for attacks that happened in 2003

How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017? 0:50

How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017?

'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train 0:55

'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train

Pete Carroll: Richard Sherman's injury status; Cliff Avril's, Kam Chancellor's futures with Seahawks 1:14

Pete Carroll: Richard Sherman's injury status; Cliff Avril's, Kam Chancellor's futures with Seahawks

Satisfying look at city crews filling in potholes 1:12

Satisfying look at city crews filling in potholes

Lincoln coach Jamila Jones, Nashontae Frazier will take win over No. 8 Beamer, but they aren't satisfied 1:19

Lincoln coach Jamila Jones, Nashontae Frazier will take win over No. 8 Beamer, but they aren't satisfied

Roadside rock 'n' roller living his Elvis dream 3:53

Roadside rock 'n' roller living his Elvis dream

Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco 0:30

Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco

  • Passion for equality unites MLK Day participants

    Sights and sounds from the march and 30th annual Dr. Martin Luther King birthday celebration at the Greater Tacoma Convention and Trade Center.

Passion for equality unites MLK Day participants

Sights and sounds from the march and 30th annual Dr. Martin Luther King birthday celebration at the Greater Tacoma Convention and Trade Center.
Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com
Deputy killed by fleeing burglar

Local

Deputy killed by fleeing burglar

After responding to a home invasion near Frederickson, a Pierce County sheriff’s deputy chased the burglars as they fled and was shot. The deputy died hours later.