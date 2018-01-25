Legendary snow-sports filmmaker Warren Miller dies

Warren Miller, a man nearly as synonymous with skiing as snow, died Wednesday at his Orcas Island home, according to multiple reports. He was 93.
For many skiers, Miller’s fall film tours have long marked the unofficial start of ski season. Born in Los Angeles, he taught himself to ski in 1936 and made the first of his more than 500 films by shooting and narrating them himself. He became known for such witticisms as “If your parents didn’t have children, odds are you won’t either” and “If you don’t do it this year, you will be one year older when you do.”
Many credit his work for introducing them to skiing. Miller launched Warren Miller Entertainment, which he was no longer associated with in recent years with the exception of a few narration cameos.
Miller was also an author and an artist. Some of his art work hangs at Crystal Mountain Resort.
Miller deliver newspapers in Hollywood when he was 14 and said that Walt Disney was one of his customers. He said that association inspired him to start drawing.
In a 2004 interview with The News Tribune at Crystal Mountain, Miller said even as a child he knew he’d spend his life on the slopes.
“I've never really worked,” he said. “People do it all the time. I met somebody on the lift this morning who skis all winter. Who says you have to work from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day? Why can't you work at night and ski all day?”
Miller served in the U.S. Navy and started filming skiing in 1944. In 2016, he published his autobiography, “Freedom Found.”
As he liked to say, “Don’t take life too seriously, because you can’t come out of it alive.”
“Like showing a porno film on an aircraft carrier six days out of port.” Rest In Powder, Warren Miller. https://t.co/avM3e1KUtp— katiebakes (@katiebakes) January 25, 2018
We say the "end of an era" too often, but the death of ski film legend Warren Miller earlier this week is truly that: a bright dividing line in skiing's history -- and I already miss Warren's era badly. #RIPWarrenMiller #DoItThisYear https://t.co/5tGIM6DtnS https://t.co/cy74OHwx11— Paul Kedrosky (@pkedrosky) January 25, 2018
RIP Warren Miller. A completely unique career and person. If there’s not a cable channel that does nothing but show Warren Miller movies all day there should be.— Brad (@ThisKindaBrad) January 25, 2018
Ask any skier and I bet they could vividly describe their experience heading to a Warren Miller film in the fall. Their parents car, the smell of the theater, the familiar looks on faces of strangers who were as excited as you to ski in a few months. The guy invented a holiday.— mike rogge (@skiingrogge) January 25, 2018
One of the greatest moments of my life was when I heard Warren Miller say my name in one of his movies. It still gives me chills. His impact on my life and many skiers lives cannot be overstated. He will be remembered forever. RIP to the legend. pic.twitter.com/MdGLmChtCu— Cody Townsend (@codytownsend) January 25, 2018
Warren Miller just passed away peacefully at 93. His influence on my life cannot be understated. I’m forever grateful that my family and I got to know him. May his mantra for seizing the day become yours:— Chris Sacca (@sacca) January 25, 2018
“If you don’t do it this year, you’ll be one year older when you do.” pic.twitter.com/JLm2sbcsLi
Goodby Warren Miller, you inspired generations of skiers, adventures and outdoor enthusiasts. Your movies and your narration are second to none. I'm proud to have been a part of building the building named after you. @WarrenMillerEnt— Mike Wangsmo (@mwangsmo) January 25, 2018
“Don’t take life too seriously, because you can’t come out of it alive.” – Warren Miller.— Mark Stickney (@stickneymusic) January 25, 2018
Rest in Peace.
