Warren Miller (right) was the feature speaker during ceremonies at the new $4.1 million Campbell Basin Lodge at Crystal Mountain in 2004.
Legendary snow-sports filmmaker Warren Miller dies

By Craig Hill

January 25, 2018 08:21 AM

Warren Miller, a man nearly as synonymous with skiing as snow, died Wednesday at his Orcas Island home, according to multiple reports. He was 93.

For many skiers, Miller’s fall film tours have long marked the unofficial start of ski season. Born in Los Angeles, he taught himself to ski in 1936 and made the first of his more than 500 films by shooting and narrating them himself. He became known for such witticisms as “If your parents didn’t have children, odds are you won’t either” and “If you don’t do it this year, you will be one year older when you do.”

Many credit his work for introducing them to skiing. Miller launched Warren Miller Entertainment, which he was no longer associated with in recent years with the exception of a few narration cameos.

Miller was also an author and an artist. Some of his art work hangs at Crystal Mountain Resort.

Miller deliver newspapers in Hollywood when he was 14 and said that Walt Disney was one of his customers. He said that association inspired him to start drawing.

In a 2004 interview with The News Tribune at Crystal Mountain, Miller said even as a child he knew he’d spend his life on the slopes.

“I've never really worked,” he said. “People do it all the time. I met somebody on the lift this morning who skis all winter. Who says you have to work from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day? Why can't you work at night and ski all day?”

Miller served in the U.S. Navy and started filming skiing in 1944. In 2016, he published his autobiography, “Freedom Found.”

As he liked to say, “Don’t take life too seriously, because you can’t come out of it alive.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

