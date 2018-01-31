Ex-mayor Marilyn Strickland lands top job at Seattle chamber of commerce

The question about what former Tacoma Mayor Marilyn Strickland will do next has been answered.
On Wednesday, the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce announced Strickland will be its new president and CEO.
“Marilyn is known and respected throughout the Puget Sound region as an effective advocate for economic competitiveness. She’s fearless about taking on challenges in a collaborative way — a trait that will be essential as our region works through issues such as education, housing, and transportation, all of which have big implications for our long-term prosperity,” said Heather Redman, chair of the chamber’s board of trustees, in a statement.
Strickland was selected as the top choice in a field of more than 50 candidates from across the country, the chamber said in a news release. The Seattle Chamber represents 2,200 companies and a workforce of about 700,000, according to its website. Strickland will replace Maud Daudon, who held the post for nearly six years.
“I am incredibly excited to take on this role,” Strickland said in a statement. “One of my top priorities will be working with business, government and nonprofit leaders toward solutions that keep our region globally competitive.”
During her eight years as mayor, Strickland became known for elevating Tacoma’s profile nationally and internationally. She fostered relationships with Chinese developers and leaders, some of whom brought tens of millions of dollars in real estate developments to Tacoma.
She said she’ll likely get an apartment in Seattle but still will be based in Tacoma.
Strickland was a councilwoman for two years before being elected mayor. Term limits prevented her from running again, and she left office in December. In an interview with The News Tribune just before Christmas, she said she didn’t know what her next move would be but said she didn’t foresee a future in elected office.
Strickland was born in Seoul, graduated from Mount Tahoma High School, earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Washington and her MBA from Clark-Atlanta University.
Acccording to the news release, Strickland will start as president and CEO of the chamber the week of Feb. 19.
Candice Ruud: 253-597-8441, @candiceruud
