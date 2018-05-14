Tacoma firefighters fight blaze on McKinley Avenue

Cascade Christian Schools tech coordinator Ray Ossman and Maple Lawn Elementary teacher Jeanne Ossman, who are married to one another, were both surprised with the same Teachers and Technology Grant from CenturyLink on the same day.
Jewell James, a Lummi master carver, talks about the meaning of symbols on a 16-foot orca totem pole, and two accompanying seal poles, during the Lummi Nation stop of the Tokitae Totem Pole Journey 2018 on Thursday, May 10.
Logic Amen discusses how years of working with at-risk youth has sharpened his conflict-mediation techniques and methods of influence during a conference of teachers at Seattle's Space Needle in February of 2009.
Labor groups in Washington are gearing up for an unfavorable ruling this summer from the Supreme Court of the United States in the Janus v. American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees case.
The Tacoma Refugee Choir will present "Refugee Stories" on Saturday, May 12 at Stewart Middle School — featuring songs, poems, stories and dance "that relate some of the heartache of being a refugee and their courage and hope for the future."