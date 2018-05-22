Tacoma tax credit a counterpunch to Seattle’s ‘head tax’

To counter Seattle’s “head tax” and potentially draw Seattle companies to Tacoma, Pierce County business boosters and civic leaders are proposing a $275 per employee tax credit.
David Montesino
