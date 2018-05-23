The Tacoma public utility board has chosen its next director. Next stop: City Council

The board of Tacoma Public Utilities chose Jackie Flowers as the organization's next director at its Wednesday evening meeting.

Flowers is the general manager of Idaho Falls Power, a position she's held for the last 12 years. If her appointment is confirmed by the Tacoma City Council, she will be the first woman to permanently hold the director position at TPU.

Flowers' career began in 1993 as a natural resources manager. From there, she moved into public works in Sheridan, Wyoming. She has a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology and is a registered professional engineer in the state of Idaho.

The utility board voted 5-0 to appoint Flowers. She beat out two finalists with decades of utility management experience in the Pacific Northwest: Nav Otal, the utilities department director at the city of Bellevue, and John Hairston, the chief administrative officer at Bonneville Power Administration. All three finalists were in Tacoma last week for interviews, a tour, and public meet-and-greets.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Contract negotiations will begin shortly, and the council is expected to take up a vote on her appointment in June. Former TPU director Bill Gaines, who held the post for 10 years, was most recently paid $387,650 annually and was the highest paid public employee in the county.





Since a city charter change in 2014 gave the council a voice on utility director appointments, this is the first time the council will get to weigh in on the board's choice.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.