Family injured after jumping from balcony to escape fire

A new CityMD clinic opening in University Place at 3556 Marketplace West, Suite 109, offers patients a chance to see a doctor with an average wait time of less than 8 minutes. The other, in Puyallup, is at 12005 Meridian Street East, Suite 101.
Tacoma Pierce Community Health Department methadone treatment client Taylor Berger shares with Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) her experience with opioid addiction in a roundtable meeting discussing Murray's legislation fighting the opioid crisis.
An altercation between two students at Columbia Junior High at 2901 54th Ave. E. in Fife resulted in a stabbing. One student has been transported to a local hospital and the boy's assailant has been arrested. The lockdown was lifted after 1 p.m.
Members of the Lummi Nation led a protest march in Miami on May 26 as part of ongoing efforts to free Lolita, also known as Tokitae, from the Miami Seaquarium. Lolita has been held in captivity for 47 years after being captured in the Salish Sea.
Video released Tuesday by the Lacey Police Department shows a man tossing hot coffee into the face of a McDonald's manager in Lacey on Friday when she refused to give him a refill after he poured a purchased coffee into his own tumbler.
An estimated 8000 Starbucks stores were closed temporarily Tuesday for anti-bias training for employees following an incident in Philadelphia in April in which a manager called police on two African-American men waiting for a friend in a store.