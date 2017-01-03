Gig Harbor realtor finds unique way to give back to community

Real estate and the housing market is a busy industry in Gig Harbor and one agent is not only helping clients find, or sell, their homes, but also give back with a charitable donation.
Looking to help make a difference, Robyn Denson at Home Base Washington Real Estate has made it a policy of her company that a $500 donation will be made in her client’s name for each transaction.
“From the very beginning this was a core purpose of the business,” Denson, 42, explained. “The real purpose behind the business is to give back. Every transaction is giving significant donation to the charity of my client’s choice.”
Giving back to the community through donations and volunteer work is important to Denson, who has 20 years worth of previous experience in nonprofit organizations such as Habitat for Humanity and March of Dimes, and knows how difficult fundraising efforts can be.
By combining the donation with a real estate transaction, Denson has made it easier for her clients to donate.
“They’ve made a real difference in a real estate transaction that they were going to do anyway,” she said. “Everyone has their areas of passion. They’re excited to give back.”
Denson is a 12-year Gig Harbor resident who was a founding board member for Harbor WildWatch and a committee member for the Gig Harbor Maritime PlayZone at Crescent Creek Park. She currently serves on the Parks Commission for the city of Gig Harbor.
Home Base Washington has been around for just over a year, operating under Better Properties of Commencement Bay, and handles both residential and commercial real estate, with a partnership formed with David Gillespie.
I totally believe that what you put out there comes back ... That’s why we all exist: to do good. It can’t be all about ourselves.
“It’s really fun to be able to find all these homes for people and market these homes,” Denson said. “I’m happy to be in a situation where I’m helping people accomplish their own housing goals.”
As she establishes her own business, Denson juggles work with family life — she has an 11-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son— teaching both entrepreneurship and demonstrating giving back to the community.
“I don’t think that any of us work for money’s sake. We work for basic needs…but beyond that we work to fund our life’s dreams,” she said. “I totally believe that what you put out there comes back. That’s why we all exist: to do good. It can’t be all about ourselves.”
Home Base Washington
Denson can be reached by phone 253-256-5514, email robyndenson@homebasewashington.com or online at homebasewashington.com.
