Gig Harbor City Council opts not to move forward with text amendment to change development agreement

The Gig Harbor City Council voted Monday night to approve a resolution to cease further processing of a proposed text amendment to the city of Gig Harbor’s Development Agreement chapter of the municipal code.
The text amendment, proposed by Gig Harbor resident Jeffrey Katke, was discussed by the Council at the Feb. 13 meeting following a staff report and extensive public comment.
The proposed amendment would have removed provisions that allowed deviations from development standards in the downtown area, would require new requirements for development agreement applications and would require additional application requirements for development agreements that propose phasing.
The text amendment also proposed changes to public notice requirements, a suggestion that Council members asked to be discussed further by the Planning and Building Committee. This discussion will take place at the March 6 meeting.
The resolution passed unanimously, with Council members Ken Malich and Casey Arbenz absent.
Environmental site assessment
The completion of a phase 1 environmental site assessment was recommended by city staff for a piece of property the city is looking to acquire off 50th street from the Peninsula Light Company, according to a staff report by Public Works Director Jeff Langhelm.
PenLight is looking to donate the property, which contains baseball fields developed by the Gig Harbor Little League Association.
A contract not to exceed $5,510 was approved with Aspect Consulting to perform the assessment, consisting of a paper search that will review the past ownership and use of the property and assess the site for potential presence of hazardous materials. This information will be used to identify any recognized environmental conditions associated with the property.
