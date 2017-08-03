Candidate Q&A: Peninsula School District Board of Directors

This is the first installment of an ongoing series featuring Gig Harbor candidates running for Peninsula School Board, Gig Harbor City Council and mayor of Gig Harbor in the Nov. 8 general election.
All candidates were invited to participate in this question-and-answer series. All were asked the same four questions and to provide a biography.
Deborah Krishnadasan – Peninsula School District Board of Directors, Director district 2 (incumbent)
My career has been focused in human resources and communications roles in the oil and gas and high-tech industries. After receiving my B.A. in Communications from Western Washington University, I worked as a human resource manager for Microsoft’s Mergers and Acquisitions team, Compensation and Benefits manager for Visio and assistant to the Corporate Secretary and Stock Plan Professional at Burlington Resources.
My family moved to Gig Harbor nine years ago. Since that time, I have been an active volunteer in our schools and community including School Board Director and Co-Chair of the Peninsula School District (PSD) Continuation Levy Campaign. I have served as PTA treasurer, chaired the bi-annual Purdy Auction twice and led many family-related learning and staff appreciation events in our schools. I have coached and managed teams with Gig Harbor Little League and Harbor Soccer and volunteered at various events on the Gig Harbor and Key Peninsulas.
Q: What qualifies you to run for the Peninsula School District Board of Directors?
A: If you know me, you know I am truly passionate about seeing all students succeed in whatever path they wish to pursue and introducing them to paths and opportunities that they may not even know exist to them. I have three children in the Peninsula public schools, which allows me to see firsthand how decisions of the Board impact our classrooms. I volunteer in our schools and community daily with the goal of helping to make the PSD educational offering the most for each student. I am adept at bringing people together to work toward a common goal. And I am an action-oriented person who is able to consider all sides of an issue and ask the tough questions to obtain the necessary information to make decisions in a timely manner.
Q: What do you see as some of the biggest issues facing the district?
A: Facilities is one of the biggest issues for our district in terms of the age and condition of our buildings, the learning environments and resources we offer and the available space to accommodate lower class size and the growth in Gig Harbor. There is a need to invest in our facilities in order to keep our schools reflective of our great community. Our district has had three failed capital measure attempts since 2003. These are the funds that are used to improve and build schools. Our next capital measure needs to be reasonable, understandable and show accountability.
Another big issue is how the new Washington school budget impacts our local school budget as well as the impacts to our taxpayers. We need to ensure the new budget provides the curriculum and programs to meet the needs of all students and the resources and training to support our teachers.
Q: As the city grapples with how to handle population growth, what issue most concerns you?
A: Population growth is already impacting our schools. Families are moving into the newly constructed homes in Gig Harbor North as well as existing family homes that come on the market. This growth, coupled with the requirements of the state to decrease class size, makes me concerned that we will be unable to accommodate additional students in the very near future.
The district has been proactive in redistricting our school boundaries to help alleviate overcrowded schools. They have maximized the available space in our schools, they have added portables to create more classroom space and the Facilities Planning Committee is considering different school schedules to determine if we can better accommodate students within current space. Even with all of these efforts, my concern remains that we will soon be out of space and need to build an additional school or increase the size of current schools.
Q: If you are elected, what are some of the goals you plan to work on?
A: I want to help PSD continue and improve efforts to offer a safe and engaging learning environment for all students.
I plan to work hard to help the board develop a reasonable capital measure that will provide the needed facilities funding. I will also put great effort into ensuring our community understands the facts and impacts of the capital measure, so that voters can make informed decisions.
I will continue to support programs that increase the pathways and opportunities for all students, including college bound students and those desiring to enter the working world after high school with a livable wage.
I will continue to support certified staff (teachers) and classified staff (such as office support, bus drivers, etc) by offering an environment where they feel supported and valued and provide them with the necessary resources and professional development to be successful in their careers.
David Olson – Peninsula School District Board of Directors, Director district 5 (incumbent)
I am a retired Navy officer and my family has lived in Gig Harbor for 12 years. I have a bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership. I am now a business banking officer. My wife, Tonia, and I have four children, three of which attended schools in the Peninsula School District.
In addition to the School Board I also serve on the boards of the Greater Gig Harbor Foundation, City Club of Tacoma and Hilltop Business Association. In 2016 I served as a member of the Pierce County Charter Review Commission. I am also a proud member of the Gig Harbor Rotary.
I have volunteered with Gig Harbor/FISH Food Bank, Junior Achievement and Habitat for Humanity. I also served as the Pacific Northwest Regional Director of the Navy’s Drug Education for Youth Program for three years. I received the 1998 GEICO Award for my work with Drug Education.
Q: What qualifies you to run for the Peninsula School District Board of Directors?
A: In addition to serving on the School Board, I have been involved with schools and helping kids for more than 20 years. While serving in the Navy, I twice served as Community Service Coordinator for the base. This included Adopt-a-School programs, volunteer coordinator for all commands, and attending weekly principal meetings with the school superintendent. I also served as the regional director for the Navy’s Drug Education Program, which mentored youth-at-risk to teach them how to avoid drugs.
Over my 28-year military career I lived all over the world. I have seen first-hand how the lack of funding and community resources can negatively affect schools, student success and the community. I believe my well-rounded experience has provided me with the knowledge to make thoughtful and pragmatic decisions on the School Board.
Q: What do you see as some of the biggest issues facing the district?
A: Most residents know Gig Harbor is experiencing rapid growth, especially in Gig Harbor North. Overcrowded classrooms are by far the most pressing issue facing the district at this time. This needs to be addressed sooner rather than later.
I will advocate for a Pre-K through second grade feeder school built on the Harbor North property (across the street from the Tom Taylor YMCA) which is already owned by the school district. This would significantly reduce overcrowding in three elementary schools and reduce overcrowding at two middles schools.
Additionally, many of our schools are in desperate need of major maintenance and/or renovation. This is across the district and definitely includes the Key Peninsula. Every school needs to have facility maintenance as a high priority.
Q: As the city grapples with how to handle population growth, what issue most concerns you?
A: I believe the need for a new school in Harbor North is the top priority for the district. Several schools are at, or approaching, max capacity. Whether it is a Pre-K through second or a traditional Pre-K through fifth grade, it needs to be discussed and include the community in a well thought out and rationale plan.
The School Board and district then needs to engage all community stakeholders to pass a long-overdue capital measure, which would fund a new school as well as complete much-needed maintenance on all schools in the district.
Q: If you are elected, what are some of the goals you plan to work on?
A: If reelected, I will be honored to continue serving this great community. I will continue working with community stakeholders to pass a capital measure to fund a new school and maintenance on all district facilities.
There are too many unfunded mandates out of Olympia that are causing unnecessary stress for students, teachers and staff. Not every student wants, or needs, to attend a four-year college. I will continue to focus on providing top-notch vocational classes for students wanting to enter the workforce out of high school. With our new Pre-Apprenticeship Lab, we can open up schools for community use as well.
My wife and I raised four children while working full-time, so I know the pressure parents face every day. I will continue to be a strong advocate for all educational stakeholders: students, parents, teachers, staff and the community.
Noelle Balliett — Peninsula School District Board of Directors, Director district 5
My husband, Byron, and I moved to Gig Harbor in 2013 because of its great schools. Our son is a fourth-grader at Harbor Heights Elementary. We are active volunteers at our son’s school and in the community.
I am a psychologist who specializes in treating post-traumatic stress disorder in veterans. I work at the American Lake Veterans Administration hospital and am passionate about treating nightmares and insomnia associated with PTSD. My passion for helping people with trauma increased during my early work in public schools, when I connected at-risk adolescents with community resources. I earned my Ph.D. in clinical psychology at the University of Tulsa.
Q: What qualifies you to run for the Peninsula School District Board of Directors?
A: Education has played a crucial role in my life. Without it, my outcome would have been much different. I’m running for the school board so that children of all backgrounds in Gig Harbor and the Key Peninsula have the same opportunities to learn and thrive, no matter what path they take after high school.
Earning a Ph.D. in psychology has allowed me the honor of helping veterans suffering from PTSD. That experience has given me perspective on tough issues such as bullying, trauma and depression, which affect many students today. It has also taught me the importance of considering the whole child. I believe that the emotional well-being of both students and staff in our district is worth fighting for. When social and emotional needs are addressed, learning and satisfaction improve. As a board director, making sure that our students are safe and healthy will be a top priority.
Q: What do you see as some of the biggest issues facing the district?
A: Above all, I believe it’s important that we have a coherent vision for our school district and a plan to execute that vision. We need to align the money the district is spending with the goal of preparing students to graduate on time and prepared for careers and/or college.
When you look at the statewide data, Peninsula School District actually underperforms compared to its peers in a similar demographic group. This is simply not okay. Our students deserve better.
I believe that having a committed school board with a plan for action will translate into a rich educational program taught by high-quality teachers who feel valued and supported. I will serve as an advocate for stakeholders to ensure our district is accountable to students, families and community members.
Q: As the city grapples with how to handle population growth, what issue most concerns you?
A: Gig Harbor is a special place to live, work, and raise kids. The city’s recent boom presents challenges to meet the needs of our growing elementary student population as well as comply with new state mandates limiting class sizes. As a board director, I will cultivate relationships with all stakeholders to ensure that we have safe and adequate facilities that foster high-quality teaching and learning.
We also need to make the most of limited funds and address these needs without hurting retirees or working families in our community.
In addition, amid this rapid change and economic growth, I think it’s important that we retain and celebrate Gig Harbor’s cherished identity and history. That includes strong district support for annual traditions such as the Fish Bowl and the downtown Maritime Parade.
Q: If you are elected, what are some of the goals you plan to work on?
A: In talking with residents, I have heard frequently that many do not feel connected to what is happening in our local schools. As a board director, I will strive to cultivate a greater connection between our community and the school district.
One of our first conversations should be about school funding. Because the legislature increased property taxes by $0.82 per $1,000 of assessed value, or about $350 per year on average, we should consider reducing our local M&O levy rates to provide property tax relief for residents. This would let us focus on developing foundational skills such as reading and math, along with social-emotional learning, while protecting middle-class families and retirees.
The recent increase in state education funding should go toward preparing our students for the 21st century economy. Every initiative we take and every dollar we spend should support students in their pathway to high school graduation.
Andrea Haffly: 253-358-4155, @gateway_andrea
Comments