Citing family issues, Councilwoman Lovrovich resigns

Gig Harbor City Council member Rahna Lovrovich announced her unexpected resignation from her position on Tuesday, prompting the city of Gig Harbor to begin an immediate search for a replacement to fill her seat.
Lovrovich said she has been mulling over the decision to resign for quite awhile due to some personal family issues.
“It has everything to do with family responsibilities and some personal issues of my own,” Lovrovich said. “After a few months of discussion with my family we decided it was the best thing to do.”
The recent City Council primary election results had no impact on her decision to resign, Lovrovich said, and she is hoping to find a new volunteering opportunity with the community in the next six months.
Never miss a local story.
It has everything to do with family responsibilities and some personal issues of my own. After a few months of discussion with my family we decided it was the best thing to do.
Rahna Lovrovich
Lovrovich sent an official resignation announcement to city officials via email on Monday.
Lovrovich was elected to Gig Harbor City Council Position 4 in November 2015. Her term would have ended in December of 2019. Her position on the Council was vacated by Jill Guernsey after her successful campaign for mayor of Gig Harbor. Lovrovich ran on a campaign tying herself to the history of Gig Harbor, with lifelong connection to the city. Her husband, Tom, is a third-generation commercial fisherman whose family settled in Gig Harbor more than 100 years ago, according to her city profile.
According to a city press release, the Gig Harbor City Council is currently accepting applications and letters of interest for the vacancy.
Applications for appointment to City Council Position 4 will be available on Wednesday at the Civic Center.
The process to fill the vacancy includes a public vote from the current City Council, Guernsey said.
“The only time I have been involved was when Rahna was chosen after I became mayor,” Guernsey said. “We interview the applicants in public at the Council meeting. Then someone makes a motion to hire one and if it passes great, if it doesn’t then someone can make a motion to elect another person, just like any action item. And if someone gets the majority of votes then that person is in.”
Anyone interested in applying must complete an application and submit a letter of interest to be considered for the vacant position by Dec. 1, according to the press release. Interviews with interested applicants are tentatively scheduled for the City Council meeting on Dec. 11.
The Council will then make a motion to vote for a selected applicant. If a selection is made, the appointment to office would be effective immediately.
An eligible applicant must be a registered voter in Gig Harbor at the time of application and have resided within Gig Harbor city limits for at least one year. The replacement will serve until the position is filled by the election in November 2019.
Danielle Chastaine: 253-358-4155, @gateway_danie
Comments