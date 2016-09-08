Bullpen: Narrows Swim Club officially launching in Gig Harbor

1:25 He's big. He's furry. And he'd rather hug than eat you. Pause

1:13 Ace 4-Her has 'too many ribbons to count'

1:26 A Brush with Ink helps cancer survivors

2:01 Doug Baldwin on Seahawks teammate Christine Michael: 'He's had an awakening'

2:35 Richard Sherman: Seahawks' defense special because of how guys 'finagle' it to their skills

2:40 Pete Carroll on Jimmy Graham's chances to play Seahawks' opener

2:14 QB Jake Browning talks about completing deep passes

2:01 WR John Ross says Huskies' offense still has to improve

2:09 OC Jonathan Smith evaluates Huskies' first game

2:10 Applause, high-fives greet Tacoma middle schoolers on first day back