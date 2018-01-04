How good is Gig Harbor’s Brynna Maxwell? One of the best in the country, evidently

Just how good is Gig Harbor junior guard Brynna Maxwell? The 66th-best player in the entire country, according to prospectsnation.com’s 2019 Top 100 list.
Maxwell’s reaction to seeing her name on the list? Surely, she’s ecstatic, right?
“I try not to pay too much attention to it because honestly, I kind of get a little critical of myself. I feel like I should be higher,” Maxwell said.
Maybe she should be higher on the list. Maybe she’s in the right spot. Recruiting lists and rankings are inherently subjective. One thing that’s not subjective: Maxwell is really good.
How good, exactly?
“She’s one of the better ones I’ve seen, as far as girls basketball goes,” said Timberline High coach Tim Borchardt. “Probably in the top five. I’ve seen some pretty good players. Comparing her to past guards, she definitely stacks up. You have to make her earn her points, wear her out. She’s got such a quick release — it’s hard to get out there in time.”
As far as talent level, Borchardt brought up the name Sasha Weber, the former Timberline and New Mexico State University star, who recently signed a contract to play professional basketball in Germany with Eisvogel USC Freiburg.
“Outside of the athleticism — as far as the skills and abilities, she’s right there with her,” Borchardt said. “She’s a smart basketball player, too. She has a high basketball IQ. That helps her for sure.”
Bluestarmedia.org owner Mike Flynn posted a strong evaluation of Maxwell, writing: “Long wing... Skilled, smooth handle... Point forward... Quick release and smooth stroke from deep... Coachable with high IQ... Court awareness is there... Loves to play.”
She’s still just a junior, but Maxwell is already one of Gig Harbor High School’s best-ever basketball players. When she graduates, she will likely hold several school records and is a safe bet to be the program’s top player ever.
“I know a lot of kids that have come through here,” said Gig Harbor coach Megan Murray. “I would bet on her being the best to come out of here just as far as overall potential, work ethic and everything.”
Murray has witnessed the talent for a few years. Now, Maxwell continues to open eyes as a junior.
“God blessed me with a gift and I’m just trying to use it to glorify him,” Maxwell said. “Honestly, the rankings don’t mean a lot. You still have to prove it on the court.”
Maxwell is certainly proving it on the court, also, as the team’s leading scorer, garnering the attention of several Division I programs. She holds offers from several schools and has been getting a lot of attention from schools such as Washington State, Utah and Washington, to name a few.
“I’m just trying to figure it all out,” Maxwell said. “It really blew up in September. I was getting a lot of phone calls every day. … You learn to handle it.”
Maxwell hopes to make a college decision sometime in the summer.
“Somewhere with good academics,” she said of the criteria that will help determine where she goes. “How the team is — if they have that winning mindset, love playing together. If the coach and program has a winning culture — that’s the main thing.”
A season and a half remains for Maxwell at Gig Harbor. Murray is enjoying it while it lasts.
“She’s one of those players that you can’t lay off at all. She has a knack just to be able to catch and shoot. Literally, for me, every time she shoots it, I truly believe it’s going in. I think she has the same belief, too.”
Jon Manley: 253-358-4151, @gateway_jon
