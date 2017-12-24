More Videos

Widow, barbershop help spruce up reclusive older veteran 2:16

Widow, barbershop help spruce up reclusive older veteran

Pause
Tacoma baby's ‘chances of survival were slim’. His parents pray, and a miracle happens. 4:17

Tacoma baby's ‘chances of survival were slim’. His parents pray, and a miracle happens.

Amtrak train was going 80 on a 30-mph track, according to NTSB 2:56

Amtrak train was going 80 on a 30-mph track, according to NTSB

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll talks after practice before heading to Dallas 1:28

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll talks after practice before heading to Dallas

Satisfying look at city crews filling in potholes 1:12

Satisfying look at city crews filling in potholes

Two teens shot behind King County Aquatic Center 0:28

Two teens shot behind King County Aquatic Center

Here’s what Jake Browning had to say about the Penn State secondary 0:55

Here’s what Jake Browning had to say about the Penn State secondary

Highlights: Pollard scores 28, but Foss comes up short against O'Dea 2:38

Highlights: Pollard scores 28, but Foss comes up short against O'Dea

Highlights as Gonzaga commit Anton Watson leads Gonzaga Prep past Emmitt Matthews Jr., Wilson 2:43

Highlights as Gonzaga commit Anton Watson leads Gonzaga Prep past Emmitt Matthews Jr., Wilson

'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train 0:55

'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train

  • Hard to be a Grinch at this post office

    Led by lead clerk/head elf Keith Shockey, the staff at the South Hill Post Office in Puyallup prove that a smile and a joke can go a long way to brighten customers' spirits during the holidays.

Hard to be a Grinch at this post office

Led by lead clerk/head elf Keith Shockey, the staff at the South Hill Post Office in Puyallup prove that a smile and a joke can go a long way to brighten customers' spirits during the holidays.
Puyallup school debuts its new look

Puyallup Herald

Puyallup school debuts its new look

Shaw Road Elementary in Puyallup unveiled its new 12-classroom expansion and building improvement project on the same day that Hunt Elementary broke ground for a nearly identical project. The expansions are part of an ongoing effort to reduce class sizes in the Puyallup School District, said Chief Operations Officer Mario Casello.