Puyallup’s Food Truck Frenzy to feature 18 trucks, live music on Saturday

Eighteen local food trucks, live music, and plenty of family fun can be found Saturday (June 24) at the second annual Food Truck Frenzy at Bradley Lake Park in Puyallup.
“The event as a whole is a great opportunity to get out of the house on a nice summer day, eat great food, listen to great music, and hang out with friends and family,” said Puyallup Parks and Rec’s Tyler Eidson, who is coordinating the event.
The free event begins at noon and runs until at 6 p.m., and features local bands playing music throughout the course of the day.
Slim Wizzy, a Puyallup blues band, will kick off its set at noon, followed by the Afrodisiacs, a disco band, and 1950s band Wally and the Beavs will close out the day.
“The bands that we have this year are well known and always put on a great show,” Eidson said. “I hope they’ll help bring out even more people than last year.”
Eidson, who coordinated the inaugural Food Truck Frenzy, was hard pressed to pick a favorite food truck but he didn’t hear a negative thing about any of them during the event last year.
With the addition of a few more food trucks, Eidson hopes that this year will be equally if not more successful as last year.
Second-time Food Truck Frenzy participants and food truck operators such as Kat Chavis of Budha Bear Bagels and Derrick Ellis of Lumpia World are equally excited for what this year’s event holds.
“Last year was amazing but we are looking forward to another great day, lots of food, beautiful weather, and even more community members enjoying the food truck experience,” Chavis said.
This is going to be fun! And yes, Frenzy is a good name for this food truck festival - 20 + trucks...come HUNGRY... https://t.co/dFECrPatsl— BudhaBearBagels (@BudhaBearBagels) June 21, 2017
“Our line was at least 30 to 35 people deep from start to finish last year,” added Ellis. “They had to tell us to stop cooking and serving our food. Every food truck was getting a lot of business and I think almost every one sold out. But Bradley Lake Park is the perfect venue because there is so much space.”
If delicious food and great music aren’t enough, there will also be yard games as well as bounce house structures for children to play in throughout the six-hour event.
As for parking, the city of Puyallup is renting a portion of a Pierce College parking lot for Food Truck Frenzy goers, and free shuttles will run back and forth from Bradley Lake Park.
With all that Food Truck Frenzy has to offer, it is the strong sense of community that made last year so successful and what participants are looking forward to experiencing again on Saturday.
“I think one of the greatest things I saw last year and what I’m most looking forward to seeing again this year is the community coming together in a central location to eat food, listen to music, and spend an afternoon in the park,” Eidson said.
