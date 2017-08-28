New Karshner Museum exhibit asks Puyallup: ‘Who Are We?’

Honorees Patsy Surh O’Connell, waving, and Rudy Lopez, center, talk with assistant Secretary of State Mark Neary, left, and John Hughes during an open house to welcome the “Who Are We?” exhibit from the Office of the Secretary of State at the Karcher Museum and Center for Arts & Culture in Puyallup on Wednesday, Aug. 23. O’Connell is the founder of the Asia Pacific Cultural Center in Tacoma. Lopez is the director of the Washington State Veterans Cemetery in Spokane. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com