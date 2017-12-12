Bryan Jeter
Puyallup police chief to retire at end of year with little fanfare or explanation

By Allison Needles

aneedles@puyallupherald.com

December 12, 2017 12:26 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

Puyallup Police Chief Bryan Jeter will retire at the end of the year, The Puyallup Herald has learned.

Jeter, 52, has been with the city for 12 years and was promoted from deputy chief in May 2012.

He submitted a written memorandum late last week to City Manager Kevin Yamamoto indicating the retirement on Dec. 31, public affairs officer Brenda Fritsvold told The Puyallup Herald after a reporter asked about Jeter’s status with the city.

Jeter, currently on vacation until the end of the year, already turned in his badge and cleaned out his office.

Deputy Chief Dave McDonald has been appointed acting police chief until the end of the year.

The city manager will appoint an interim police chief at the beginning of the year, Fritsvold said.

The search for a new chief will begin immediately.

There will not be a retirement reception for Jeter at this point, Assistant City Manager Steve Kirkelie said.

“We asked him about that, and he does not want any fanfare or retirement party so we want to honor that request,” Kirkelie said.

The City Council and the police department have been notified of the retirement.

“We very much appreciate Chief Jeter’s 12 years of loyal service to the city of Puyallup,” Puyallup Mayor John Hopkins said.

Allison Needles: 253-597-8507, @herald_allison

