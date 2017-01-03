Boston chooses Eastern Washington, becomes Emerald Ridge football’s first D-I FCS recruit

Emerald Ridge High senior wide receiver Andrew Boston has accomplished two lifelong dreams with his commitment to play football for Eastern Washington University.
Over his two seasons with Emerald Ridge, the Jaguars faced tough schedules that often left them well out of contention for the 4A SPSL championship, let alone the postseason.
But through it all, Boston has put up great numbers, including a fine senior season with 859 yards on 69 receptions and 13 touchdowns, making him an intriguing athlete for many Division I college programs, and one that Eastern Washington is sure to love.
Committed pic.twitter.com/VVOnmZ2xsj— B O S T O N ₉ (@AndrewCole_B) December 23, 2016
“They were the first ones on me back in last February,” said Boston, who also had eight others offers, including Hawaii, Air Force, Army, Idaho, Montana State, Portland State, UC Davis and Weber State.
“Eastern was the first to offer me, and they showed me the most interest,” Boston continued. “They really showed they wanted me there, and with their success over the past few years, I felt it was the right choice. I’ve never been a part of a winning program, and the chance has me excited for the opportunity.”
Eastern Washington finished the 2016 season ranked No. 4 in the FCS and if not for one play, the Eagles would have played for a national title.
So yes, Boston is aiming for Big Sky Conference title as well as helping the Eastern Washington get over that hurdle and play for a national title next year and beyond.
“He will be missed. Great kid who aspired to being a team player first,” Emerald Ridge football co-coach Troy Halfaday said via text.
That same sentiment came out of the Eastern Washington coaching staff as recruiting coordinator/defensive backs coach Cherokee Valeria and wide receiver coach Nicholas Edwards as they worked hard to bring Boston on board.
And the love they gave this kid from South Hill has been returned in kind as Boston now envisions himself helping become a spark for future head coach Beau Baldwin’s offense starting next fall.
“I’m hoping I can get out there and show I can contribute early,” Boston said. “I’m just excited to be able to compete at a high level. Playing Division I football has always been my dream since I was six and now it’s happening.”
For 12 years Boston has been waiting for his chance to prove his worth, and now he has done just that with his commitment to the Eastern.
All those times as the losses piled up, the moments when most people break from all the close calls and bad luck moments, Boston never gave up his dream of playing beyond high school. He never gave up who he believed he was deep down.
“I always believed I would get an offer as long as I worked hard for it,” Boston said. “I feel satisfied with this choice because I feel like I earned it.”
And if Boston has his way, he will be helping Eastern Washington earning a conference championship and more by this time next year.
