With one school nearly filled, district officials break ground on a new elementary in Tehaleh

Jimmyquake nearly tops Beastquake thanks to thunderous 12s

The game-winning touchdown snared by Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham in the final seconds of Seattle's crazy 41-38 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday nearly set a new record for ground-shaking appreciation. Sensors monitored by the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network across the street from CenturyLink Field showed the 12s caused a tremor that lasted nearly 45 seconds and almost equalled readings from Marshawn Lynch's epic touchdown run during the 2011 playoffs.