Puyallup police arrested an Emerald Ridge High School student in connection with threats that closed the school and a nearby middle school Tuesday, the department said at an afternoon press conference.
Richard Young talks about his son, 41-year-old Kevin Young, who was fatally shot during a robbery at Tacoma's King Oscar Motel in 2014. He also talks about the sentences for two of the four people sentenced for his son's death.
A 41-year-old man was found dead Thursday morning at 107th Street South near Pacific Avenue South shortly about 9:40 a.m.
alongside a road in Parkland, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. The victim is believed to be a homeless man, sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said. Deputies arrested a suspect inside a nearby fast food restaurant.
Hyson Sabb, a 41-year-old Tacoma man, was shot and mortally wounded Saturday night on Tacoma’s Hilltop, police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said Sunday. His wife, Adreine Sabb, and cousin John Walker talk about him.
In this raw video clip, Marjean Sutton tells reporters about the events that lead to the fatal shooting of a 36-year-old man wielding a running chainsaw as he charged at Pierce County sheriff's deputies.
FBI Special Agent Terry Postma and supervisor Kelly Smith talk about the apprehension of Gabriel Indelicio Nevarez in Mexico, and his extradition back to the United States. Nevarez was charged in the 2007 fatal Tacoma shooting of Kyle Grinnell. He appeared in court Friday.
A Roy man is believed to have killed his 12-year-old nephew with a machete Sunday and then fatally shot himself while driving out of the neighborhood, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said Monday.