Stubborn tire fire will take "hours" to extinguish

The fire is burned among tires and other debris at South 344th Street and 19th Avenue South.
Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com

Crime

Homeless man found dead in Parkland; suspect arrested

A 41-year-old man was found dead Thursday morning at 107th Street South near Pacific Avenue South shortly about 9:40 a.m. alongside a road in Parkland, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. The victim is believed to be a homeless man, sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said. Deputies arrested a suspect inside a nearby fast food restaurant.

Crime

Family of hammer attack victim speaks

Lisa Wells talks about her brother, 51-year-old James "Jimmy" Payne. Payne was fatally beaten with a hammer by 45-year-old Richard Blair, who was sentenced Thursday to more than 41 years in prison.

Editor's Choice Videos