Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Pierce County.
Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.
All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.
Samuel D. Sparks
Age: 32.
Description: 6 feet 1 and 165 pounds, black hair with brown eyes.
Where registered to live: 8700 block of South Hosmer Street, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 1997 of indecent exposure in Pierce County for exposing himself to two 13-year-old girls. Convicted in 1999 of indecent exposure in Yakima County for masturbating in front of two female staff members at a residential facility. Convicted in 2000 of first-degree kidnapping with sexual motivation and indecent liberties in Yakima County for kidnapping and attempting to rape a female staff member.
Sex offender treatment: Did not participate in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Tacoma police detectives Paula Kelly at 253-591-5989 or Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
Keith Stamper
Age: 50.
Description: 5 feet 11 and 242 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes.
Where registered to live: 1900 block of Milwaukee Way, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 1990 of communication with a minor for immoral purposes in Skagit County. Convicted in 1994 of first-degree child rape in Skagit County for sexually assaulting a 4-year-old boy he invited over to help rake leaves. Convicted in 2008 of failing to register as a sex offender in Snohomish County.
Sex offender treatment: Unknown whether he participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call detectives Kelly at 253-591-5989 or Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
Daniel Davis
Age: 34.
Description: 6 feet 4 and 282 pounds, black hair with brown eyes.
Where registered to live: 2300 block of Fawcett Avenue, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 2001 of first-degree child rape in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 17-month-old girl.
Sex offender treatment: Unknown whether he participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call detectives Kelly at 253-591-5989 or Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
Kenneth H. White
Age: 27.
Description: 5 feet 8 and 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Where registered to live: 5400 block of 82nd Street Southwest, Lakewood.
Criminal history: Convicted in 2013 of unlawful imprisonment in Clark County for drugging a 14-year-old girl, holding her at gunpoint and trying to force her into prostitution. Has convictions in 2013 for failing to register as a sex offender and in 2014 for possessing child pornography.
Sex offender treatment: Participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Lakewood police Sgt. Thom Stewart at 253-830-5019.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
