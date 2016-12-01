Police line street outside hospital after officer shot and killed in Tacoma

Police line the street outside Tacoma General Hospital in Tacoma after an officer was shot and killed Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016.
Crime

Calico Cat Motel shut down for meth, prostitution, crime

Officers from the City of Tacoma boarded up the Pacific Avenue motel for health and safety concerns Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. As windows and doors of the motel were boarded up representatives from Positive Interactions, a city-funded program that offers services to homeless and displaced people, waited on the sidewalk to enter the property.

