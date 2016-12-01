Tacoma mourns fallen officer

A police officer salutes behind the ambulance carrying the body of the slain officer Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016.
The scene outside Tacoma General where the body of a slain police officer is being moved.
Police officers gather outside the doors of Tacoma General Hospital in Tacoma before the body of the slain officer is moved Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016.
Law enforcement officers and citizens line the streets outside Tacoma Police headquarters and Tacoma General Hospital after a Tacoma police officer was fatally shot Wednesday.
Law enforcement officers and citizens line the streets outside Tacoma Police headquarters and Tacoma General Hospital after a Tacoma police officer was fatally shot Wednesday.
Law enforcement officers and citizens line the streets outside Tacoma Police headquarters and Tacoma General Hospital after a Tacoma police officer was fatally shot Wednesday.
Law enforcement officers and citizens line the streets outside Tacoma Police headquarters and Tacoma General Hospital after a Tacoma police officer was fatally shot Wednesday.
Law enforcement officers and citizens line the streets outside Tacoma Police headquarters and Tacoma General Hospital after a Tacoma police officer was fatally shot Wednesday.
Law enforcement officers and citizens line the streets outside Tacoma Police headquarters and Tacoma General Hospital after a Tacoma police officer was fatally shot Wednesday.
Police officers comfort each other outside one of the doors at Tacoma General Hospital Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016.
The scene outside Tacoma General where the body of a slain police officer is being moved.
The scene outside Tacoma General where the body of a slain police officer is being moved.
