Pursuit of stolen car reaches 80 mph on residential Tacoma streets

A man in a stolen car led Pierce County sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase and struck two patrol cars before being arrested, according to the department.
Terry McKinzie, 26, was ordered jailed Thursday in lieu of $1 million bail.
He has pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree assault, attempted first-degree malicious mischief, unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle and two counts of hit and run.
The pursuit took place Wednesday after deputies noticed a car stolen out of Federal Way idling in a hotel parking lot in the 8800 block of Hosmer Street.
They pulled in behind the car but the driver, later identified as McKinzie, put it in reverse and rammed the patrol car, according to charging papers.
He allegedly drove up to 80 mph in a 35 zone and struck another patrol and an uninvolved vehicle before he skidded out and was taken into custody.
