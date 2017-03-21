Crime

March 21, 2017 9:19 PM

3 detained after shots fired in Puyallup

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

Puyallup police detained three people after gunshots were fired Tuesday night, a department spokesman said.

The man and two women were detained after an incident at a bus stop in the 4200 block of South Meridian about 8:10 p.m., Capt. Scott Engle said.

Shell casings were found on the ground at the bus stop and a nearby business was damaged by at least one bullet, Engle said.

The three people were not cooperating with police and no victims were initially found, he said.

“It appears someone fired a gun, but we don’t know who or at what,” Engle said.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Deputy shoots, kills man outside Fife motel

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos