Man rams truck into Tacoma motel after being denied sex, police say

A man who police said became angry when he was denied sex by two women in a motel room on Thursday drove his truck into the motel and then threw a large rock at one woman’s head, Tacoma police said.
Donald David Drury, 57, was charged with first-degree attempted assault and second-degree assault from the incident that took place Thursday at the Morgan Motel at 7031 Pacific Ave.
Documents from Pierce County Superior Court give the following account:
The first victim told police Drury picked her up Thursday morning in the 7400 block of Pacific Avenue and drove her to the motel, where the pair were let inside a motel room by another woman. Once inside, they started talking about a deal for sex, and Drury became aggressive toward the two women and started threatening them when they didn’t agree to any deal for sex.
Drury also was demanding money he said he was owed by the woman he’d picked up earlier in the morning. That victim said they had never met before.
Drury left the room, but kept arguing with the women, and soon the first victim heard a loud bang at the door. When she went outside, she saw Drury sitting in his truck up, which was up against the building. The second victim said Drury revved the engine of his truck, turned his wheels toward the building, and drove directly into the unit where they had all been talking, which caused the door to pop open.
The property owner came out when he heard the commotion and began to argue with Drury, who soon drove off. Police arrived at the scene, and a Tacoma police officer saw Drury drive by the motel. Then, as the officer stood inside the motel’s office discussing what had happened, the officer saw Drury walk onto the motel property carrying a “cantaloupe-sized rock,” which he threw at one of the witnesses, who was standing in the open doorway of the motel room.
Drury admitted to throwing the rock at the woman, police said, and said he did it because he was trying to hurt her and because the women stole $100 from him.
Drury’s truck was found on the other side of a fence that separates the motel from a Rite Aid parking lot. The truck had wood and paint on it from striking the motel door, police said.
Candice Ruud: 253-597-8441, @candiceruud
