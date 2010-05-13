Man, 26, killed; Second man wounded

Tacoma police investigators were searching for two teenagers Wednesday after an overnight shooting left one man dead and another wounded.
Warrants were issued for the arrest of Juan Ortiz, 17, and Naitaalii J. Toleafoa, 15. Pierce County prosecutors have charged both with first-degree murder in connection with the homicide at a home in the 3300 block of North Visscher Street.
Police asked anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ortiz and Toleafoa to call 911 or Tacoma-Pierce County Crime Stoppers at 253-591-5959. Callers can remain anonymous.
The slain man was identified by the Pierce County Medical Examiner as Juan Zuniga-Gonzalez, 26. The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died just after midnight Wednesday.
Several people were inside the home at the time, including a 25-year-old man who was wounded. Paramedics took the man to St. Joseph Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Charging documents indicate he is paralyzed from the wound.
Investigators believe the victims and gunmen knew each other, police spokeswoman Gretchen Aguirre said.
According to charging documents, a witness said that Zuniga-Gonzalez lived at the West End house. On Tuesday night, he learned Ortiz and Toleafoa were going to stop by to pay him some money he was owed, charging documents state.
The two arrived just after midnight and were allowed inside. Several people inside the house went into an attached garage.
Within seconds, the witness reported hearing four or five gunshots. Toleafoa and Ortiz, who was carrying a gun, then left the house, charging documents state.
The witness went into the garage and found Zuniga-Gonzalez dead. The other man walked several feet from the garage, then collapsed, charging documents state.
The witness later picked Ortiz and Toleafoa out of photo montages.
Witnesses said the two came to the North Visscher Street house about three weeks ago. They were looking for Zuniga-Gonzalez but he was not home at the time.
Charging documents indicate Toleafoa might have stolen marijuana from Zuniga-Gonzalez and a week later, the three got into a fight over the matter.
Charging documents indicate the suspects have criminal backgrounds and were gang members.
The investigation was continuing.
